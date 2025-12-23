Man critically injured in shooting Monday at 39th, State Line

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is reportedly in critical condition after a shooting Monday afternoon at 39th and State Line Road.

Kansas City, Kansas, police were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. to a reported shooting in the area.

Officers located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

As the investigation unfolded, it was determined the shooting occurred on the Missouri side of State Line Road.

Kansas City, Missouri, detectives have now taken over the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shots being fired.

