Man critically injured in Tuesday afternoon shooting in Independence

Person of interest in custody
Posted at 5:50 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 18:50:02-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 200 block of east Sea Avenue at around 2:50 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to a news release.

When they arrived, officers located the man in the street.

He was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Officers received information that a person of interest was in a home in the area.

SWAT officers arrived on scene and contacted the person of interest by phone.

The person later surrendered to police.

