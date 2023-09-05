Man critically injured Monday in ATV crash in Shawnee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man suffered critical head injuries in an ATV crash Monday evening in the 5300 block of Frisbie Road in Shawnee.

The crash was reported at 5:38 p.m.

No word on what led to the accident.

The man was alone in the ATV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

