Man critically injured, trying to stop thief from taking his pickup truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who tried to prevent a thief from taking his pickup truck was hit by the truck and critically injured.

Kansas City, Missouri police said the crime happened about 1:30 Sunday at Eastwood Trafficway and Ararat Drive on the city's east side.



The victim saw the suspect take his Chevrolet pickup. Police said the thief tried pull around a vehicle stopped at stopped at a red light. The pickup truck hit the victim and raced away westbound on Eastwood Trafficway. —

