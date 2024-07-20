Man critically wounded in shooting Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is in critical condition Friday night after being shot while in a vehicle in the Northland.

Kansas City, Missouri, police officers found the victim just before 4 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Choteau, according to a news release from the police department's public information office.

No word on what led to the shooting.

No other information was released about the victim or the kind of vehicle he was in when officers found him.

