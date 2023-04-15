Man dead after homicide Saturday morning in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a fatal shooting in Kansas City's Westport neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Just after 1:30 a.m., police responded to the report of gunshots in the area of Broadway Boulevard and Westport Road.

Westport security located an adult male injured from apparent gunfire lying in the street.

Officers began life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

KCPD says no suspect information is known at this time, and nobody is in custody.

KCPD detectives and crime scene personnel are processing the scene for evidence and speaking with potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043, or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in the case.

