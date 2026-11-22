KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died after a shooting just after midnight Sunday near an apartment complex in Kansas City, Missouri, according to police.

KCPD said officers responded to a disturbance in the 8400 block of N. Boone Street, where they found a man in a grassy area unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, another man fired shots at the victim after "an interaction occurred" with multiple people.

Police said the suspect left before officers arrived, but investigators were "making headway" in identifying a person of interest in the shooting. No one is currently in custody.

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