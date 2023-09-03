Man dead in homicide Sunday at 9th, Jefferson streets in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a homicide Sunday morning at the intersection of 9th and Jefferson streets in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police received a report of a shooting at 3:34 a.m.

Officers responded and located an adult male victim in a park area who had been struck by gunfire.

The man was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead, per KCPD.

Police say "multiple witnesses were on scene, but left the area when officers arrived."

KCPD are processing evidence and canvassing for potential witnesses near the crime scene.

No persons of interest are in custody relating to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

