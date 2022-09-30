Man dead in suspected homicide Friday morning off Benton Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was fatally shot inside a Kansas City, Missouri, apartment Friday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Benton Boulevard just after 9:44 a.m. on report of a suspected homicide. The victim, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, detectives and crime scene personnel are on the scene.

KCPD urges the public to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

