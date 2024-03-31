Man deceased after shooting involving 2 Clay County sheriff's deputies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died in a shooting involving two deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office Saturday night in Gladstone.

No law enforcement officers or deputies were injured in the encounter, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said.

The Gladstone Police Department requested assistance with the traffic stop from the Clay County deputies around 10:20 p.m. Saturday near Englewood Road and Garfield Avenue in Gladstone, per the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says shots were fired at 10:36 p.m.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating the shooting.

Additional information on the events leading to the shooting is not yet available.

This story is developing and will be updated.

