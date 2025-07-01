Man died Tuesday from gunshot wounds suffered after argument on June 15

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man shot June 15 at Truman Road and Prospect Avenue died Tuesday, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Jalin Brewer, 24, was found shot and critically wounded inside a car at the intersection.

A preliminary police investigation found the shooting was the result of an argument.

No word on any arrests in the killing.

