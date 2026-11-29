KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died after being shot at a bus stop Saturday evening in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, according to police.

KCPD said officers responded to 11th Street and Grand Boulevard just after 6:30 p.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The preliminary investigation shows there was an interaction between multiple people at the bus stop before shots were fired, according to police.

KCPD said there are no suspects in custody at this time.

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