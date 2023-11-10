Man dies after cutting at 24th & Elmwood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died after a cutting at 24th & Elmwood Friday morning.

Police were called to the scene on a cutting shortly before 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Upon arrival they discovered a man with stab wounds.

He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say the initial investigation revealed the stabbing was apparently the result of an argument. No one is in custody at this time, and detectives are looking for a person of interest.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

