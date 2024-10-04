Man dies after early Friday morning shooting in midtown Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man died hours after being shot outside an apartment building in midtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. in the 400 block of East Armour Boulevard.

Police officers found the man with several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The man, whose name has not been released, died about 8 a.m.

