Man dies after early Friday morning shooting in midtown Kansas City, Missouri

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man died hours after being shot outside an apartment building in midtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. in the 400 block of East Armour Boulevard.

Police officers found the man with several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The man, whose name has not been released, died about 8 a.m.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

