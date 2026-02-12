Man dies after shooting in the 6000 block of Blue Hills Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found at one location, but says he was shot nearby.

Just after 8p.m. Wednesday officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of E. 59th Terrace on a shooting call. The caller advised there was a person outside that appeared injured and needed help.

Officers arrived and located an adult male victim in front of a residence. He said he was shot nearby at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Blue Hills Road. He was unable to provide any suspect information.

Detective went to that location and located evidence of a crime scene.

Later in the evening detectives were notified the victim died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives have now taken over this investigation, as it is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call homicide detectives at 816 234-5043, or the TIPS Hotline at 816 474-TIPS.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.