Man dies after shooting Saturday in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal shooting near 18th and Agnes.

Officers were called on reports of a shooting around 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Police located a man with gunshot wounds in an open field just east of the area.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment, but he later succumbed to his injuries, KCPD reported Sunday.

