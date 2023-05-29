Man dies after Sunday night shooting at 56th, Park in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after being shot late Sunday night, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched to 51st Street and Park Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after the sound of gun shots was reported in the area.

Police said they found a man with gunshot wounds lying in the street when they arrived to the scene.

Officers tried to save the victim's life, but EMS declared the individual dead at the scene when they arrived.

There's currently no suspect information in this shooting.

KCPD is investigating this death as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.