Man dies following stabbing Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a stabbing Saturday morning that left one man dead.

Officers were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of Chestnut Avenue.

A man was found on the front porch of a residence was apparent stab wounds, according to KCPD.

He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Police believe the stabbing occurred at a different location, and the victim traveled to the location where he was found on Chestnut Avenue.

No one is in custody at this time, and it is being investigated as a homicide, per KCPD.

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