Man dies from injuries in March 17 shooting in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died from injuries Sunday after he was struck by gunfire in a shooting on March 17 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Metro Patrol Division officers responded to a reported shooting shortly after 4 p.m. on March 17 in the 5400 block of Paseo.

Police say there was an argument at a home that led to the shooting.

Upon arrival to the scene, police located the shooting victim, who was taken to an area hospital.

The victim, identified by KCPD as Sylvester Roberts, 28, died on Sunday, March 26.

A suspect was taken into custody in the shooting.

The KCPD homicide unit is now investigating the case.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.