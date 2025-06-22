Man dies from injuries Saturday morning on E. Linwood Blvd. in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say an adult male who was shot around 10 a.m. Saturday, June 21, has died from his injuries.

A police spokesperson said officers received a call of a reported shooting just before 10:20 a.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of E. Linwood Blvd.

Police located the man who had been shot and provided help until paramedics could transport him to an area hospital.

The man died later Saturday from his injuries.

While the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately available, a police spokesperson indicated detectives were making progress in identifying a suspect.

