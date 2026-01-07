Man dies from injuries suffered in Dec. 28 traffic crash in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a car that hit a retaining wall at the Stowers Institute on Dec. 28 in KCMO died just after midnight Tuesday from injuries suffered in the crash.

The driver's name has not been released.

Police said the crash happened after the driver lost control of the car while it was traveling at an excessive speed on eastbound Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard near Rockhill Road.

A passenger in the car suffered minor injuries.

This is the second fatal crash in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2026.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.