Man dies from injuries sustained in Kansas City, Kansas, shooting on Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has died from injuries he suffered in a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, on Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Ray avenue at around 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the man outside of a home suffering from gun shot wounds.

He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Police have not taken a suspect into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

