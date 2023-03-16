Man dies from injuries sustained in March 11 West Bottoms shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who was shot in the West Bottoms area of Kansas City, Missouri, on March 11 has succumbed to his injuries, KCPD shared in an update Thursday.

On the date of the incident, officers responded around 11:45 p.m. to the 1500 block of West 12th Street on reports of a shooting.

Responding officers located the victim, identified as 21-year-old Micah Williams, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Williams was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

He died five days later of his injuries, per police.

