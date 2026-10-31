Man dies from shooting early Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has died from injuries sustained in a shooting early Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

A KCPD spokesperson said officers were dispatched around 4 a.m. Saturday to the 4200 block of Park Avenue on a reported shooting.

Officers arrived and found an adult male victim suffering from gunshot injuries. The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

The spokesperson said homicide detectives do not know what led up to the shooting. No suspect information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

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