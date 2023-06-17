Man dies in homicide Friday night at Linwood, Cleveland in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died in a fatal shooting Friday night near Linwood Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Shortly after 11 p.m., officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department were en route to the scene on a reported injury accident. While on the way, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Police found an adult male on the scene lying next to a vehicle that had crashed into a building. The man died on the scene.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

KCPD is investigating the homicide, and investigators are processing the scene for evidence and are working to speak to any witnesses.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call KCPD homicide detectives at 816-234-5043, or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Information leading to an arrest in this case is eligible for an award of up to $25,000.

KCPD is working with Partners for Peace in its homicide investigations to monitor risks of retaliation in this case and provide social services for those impacted by the violence.

