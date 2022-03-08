Man dies in Monday afternoon Kansas City, Kansas, shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead and a woman is in jail after a Monday afternoon shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police said they found the man with gunshot wounds just before 3 p.m. inside a vehicle in the 3800 block of Leavenworth Road.

He died later at a hospital.

Police arrested the woman at the shooting scene.

