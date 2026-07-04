Man dies in motorcycle crash late Friday night in Cass County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 65-year-old motorcyclist died after striking a tree late Friday night in Cass County.

The crash occurred around 11:40 p.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 7 at South Thunder Road, per the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist, a 65-year-old man from Urich, Missouri, was driving south on MO-7 on a 2008 Harley-Davidson Dyna when he left the roadway.

He traveled across the median and the northbound lanes of MO-7 and struck a tree after leaving the roadway, according to a MSHP crash report.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and transported from the crash by Forensic Medical of Kansas City.

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