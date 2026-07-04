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Man dies in motorcycle crash late Friday night in Cass County

Missouri State Highway Patrol cautions drivers to be safe ahead of busy travel day
Daniela Leon
FILE
Missouri State Highway Patrol cautions drivers to be safe ahead of busy travel day
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 65-year-old motorcyclist died after striking a tree late Friday night in Cass County.

The crash occurred around 11:40 p.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 7 at South Thunder Road, per the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist, a 65-year-old man from Urich, Missouri, was driving south on MO-7 on a 2008 Harley-Davidson Dyna when he left the roadway.

He traveled across the median and the northbound lanes of MO-7 and struck a tree after leaving the roadway, according to a MSHP crash report.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and transported from the crash by Forensic Medical of Kansas City.

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