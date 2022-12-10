Man dies in overnight shooting in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An adult man has died in an overnight shooting near 107th Street and Newton Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 4 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a shooting near Newton Avenue, off Bennington Avenue by 107th Street.

After police arrived to the scene, they located the victim near a residence who suffered injuries from gunfire.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

KCPD detectives are investigating the area for evidence.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward available for up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .