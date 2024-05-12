Man dies in Saturday night motorcycle crash in Bates County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Butler, Missouri, man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Bates County, Mo.

Nickolas T. Alkire, 36, was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle west on Missouri Highway 52 when the crash occurred, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report.

A 23-year Columbia, Missouri, woman was going south on the Interstate 49 exit ramp.

She stopped and turned east onto Missouri 52 Highway.

Alkire's motorcycle began skidding and struck the woman's 2016 Kia Rio, according to the crash report.

He died at the scene.

The woman refused medical treatment at the accident scene, the patrol's crash report states.

