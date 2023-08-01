Watch Now
Man dies in shooting near 60th, Indiana after suspect fires into house

KCPD responded to a homicide on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 60th Street and Indiana Avenue.
Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 06:34:13-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 6000 block of Indiana Avenue in KCMO Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of the sound of shots fired at around 3:10 a.m. While police were en route the call was upgraded to a reported shooting.

Police located an unresponsive adult man inside of a home suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

KCPD says gunfire came from outside the home, striking the victim.

Two other people were also inside the home but were not injured.

KCPD says no suspect is in custody.

Detectives are on the scene to scout for witnesses and process evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

