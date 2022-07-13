KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man died Wednesday morning after an overnight homicide in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of 1700 block of Stewart Avenue at 2:41 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a residence, according to KCKPD.

The man was transported to an area hospital and died from injuries, police said.

An investigation from the KCKPD Major Case Unit is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Tips may lead to a cash reward.

