Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man dies in shooting near Stewart Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas enhances penalties for crimes against police officers
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
Kansas enhances penalties for crimes against police officers
Posted at 10:01 AM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 11:01:22-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man died Wednesday morning after an overnight homicide in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of 1700 block of Stewart Avenue at 2:41 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a residence, according to KCKPD.

The man was transported to an area hospital and died from injuries, police said.

An investigation from the KCKPD Major Case Unit is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Tips may lead to a cash reward.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock