Man dies in shooting Saturday night near 24th, Lawn in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died in a shooting late Saturday night near 24th Street and Lawn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department were dispatched to a home just east of the intersection.

Upon arrival, police located an unresponsive man behind the house suffering from gunshot injuries.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

KCPD spoke with people present at the scene, who said the victim interacted with an unknown individual in front of the home, leading to the suspect shooting him.

Detectives are searching for anyone who witnessed the shooting.

"It is believed that multiple people may have seen or heard some aspect of the events that led up to the shooting," KCPD shared in a press release. Individuals with information are asked to call KCPD homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

