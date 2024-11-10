Man dies in shooting that stemmed from altercation in Kansas City, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died in a shooting that escalated from an altercation Saturday evening in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

Just after 6:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 5600 block of east 69th Street.

On arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was transported to an area hospital and later died.

A preliminary investigation found the man had been in an altercation with someone else just before the shooting occurred.

Police said the victim and the other person were known to each other.

No suspect was immediately in custody.

