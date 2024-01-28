Man dies in single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died in a single-vehicle collision Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 11:19 p.m. Saturday, the driver of a white Nissan Altima was traveling on southbound Horridge Road at high speeds, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The Nissan left the roadway and struck two large trees. The vehicle was turned west across Horridge Road and came to a stop.

Police say the driver, who was the only occupant of the Nissan, was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver was transported to an area hospital, where they he was pronounced deceased.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.