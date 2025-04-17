Man dies in Thursday evening shooting in east Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man died Thursday evening after a shooting at a house at East 55th Street and Euclid Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

No word on what led to the gunfire.

Detectives and crime scene technicians were on the scene, talking with neighbors and gathering evidence.

This was the 42nd homicide of the year in Kansas City, Missouri.

There had been 40 homicides in KCMO at this time a year ago.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.