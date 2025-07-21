Man driving 1965 Ford F100 killed in 3-car crash Friday in Douglas County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 51-year-old Oskaloosa, Kansas, man died Friday afternoon, July 18, after the 1965 Ford F100 he was driving was struck by the driver of a car going in the wrong way of travel.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol , the driver of a 2012 Ford Focus was heading westbound on U.S. 40 Highway near the 370.6 mile marker when the driver went into the eastbound lanes of the highway.

The Focus first struck a 2021 Ram 1500 Promaster. The Ram had been attempting to make an evasive maneuver and wound up in the ditch. The driver of the Ram was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The Focus continued traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when it hit head-on the Ford F100.

The driver of the F100, identified as Leonard Schupp, died from the crash. A 15-year-old passenger was transported to a Topeka-area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford Focus was also transported to a Topeka-area hospital with serious injuries.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.