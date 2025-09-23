Man driving drunk charged with killing pedestrian in east Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who admitted he drank six Fireball airplane shots before getting in his vehicle and driving is charged with killing a pedestrian he hit in Kansas City, Missouri, in June.

Jonathan M. Stone, born in 1994, is charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with DWI - Death of another in the June 4, 2025, crash near East 38th Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Stone drove his vehicle at a high rate of speed about 5:30 p.m. while frequently changing lanes and passing other vehicles, according to a court document.

Stone lost control of the vehicle, drove off the road and hit a pedestrian who was walking or standing in a grassy area.

The pedestrian, critically injured, was taken to a hospital.

The court document states police were told July 7 the victim had died.

His name was redacted from court documents.

Stone's vehicle overturned and he was helped from the wreckage. A video of the crash scene showed Stone kick a firearm away from the vehicle after the crash.

A DWI officer smelled a moderate odor of alcohol coming from Stone and gave him a preliminary breath test, which showed Stone's blood alcohol content was above the legal limit, the court document states.

A police officer asked Stone what he had been doing the previous three hours before the crash, and he replied, "working on my truck and drinking alcohol, too much."

Stone also admitted he was driving the vehicle when it crashed and admitted to drinking the alcohol shots at a friend's house. He also admitted being under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, according to the court document.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.