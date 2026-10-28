Man faces charges in connection with 2025 overdose death of Lawrence, Kansas, woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged in connection with a July 2025 overdose death of a 21-year-old woman in Lawrence, Kansas.

Miles Clasen, of Lawrence, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm or death, per court documents.

On July 6, 2025, Clasen allegedly distributed the controlled substance to Olivia Hassell, of Lawrence.

Hassell overdosed at her home and was unresponsive when first responders arrived.

She was administered multiple doses of Narcan and life-saving aid but was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the Lawrence, Kansas, Police Department.

An investigation to trace the origin of the drugs led to the arrest of Clasen.

Clasen made a first appearance Oct. 27. He is scheduled for a status conference Nov. 25.

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