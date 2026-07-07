Man faces charges in March 2026 road rage incident in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting another man in the arm during a road rage incident in Kansas City, Missouri, back in March, Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson announced Tuesday.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Javion Jackson, 23, with two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Jackson told police the victim did not deserve it because he might be having a bad day, but just because he was having a bad day, he can’t take it out on other people, according to a court document.

He also told police he did not think he had done anything wrong.

Jackson was in the Jackson County Jail on Tuesday. A judge set his bond at $75,000.

The incident happened just after 11 a.m. on March 8, 2026, near Interstate 435 and Truman Road.

A witness told police Jackson’s vehicle and the victim’s vehicle were stopped at a red light when the driver of a red car banged on Jackson’s truck and yelled at him.

Jackson allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim once. The victim required several surgeries on his arm.

Jackson drove to a KCFD fire station and was arrested.

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