Man faces manslaughter charge in killing of 2 Kansas City, Missouri, brothers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County, Missouri, prosecutors filed a voluntary manslaughter charge against a man who shot and killed two brothers inside a convenience store Sunday.

Early Sunday afternoon, July 20, Kansas City, Missouri, police were called to a double shooting inside a convenience store in the 2200 block of Truman Road.

When officers arrived, they found two gunshot victims, who were later declared deceased. The victims were identified Monday as brothers Byron Garrett, 35, and Taylor Garrett, 32.

As police detectives arrived at the scene, officers took one suspect into custody for questioning.

The suspect, identified as Emmanuel Hernandez, told police he was at the gas station to fuel up his vehicle when he was attacked by two men. Hernandez then told police he went inside to pay for the gas when he was attacked again by the two men.

Surveillance video from inside and outside the gas station shows Hernandez pulling out a firearm after he was attacked the second time, striking the two men.

The video shows the two men fall to the ground after being shot. The video also captured Hernandez continuing to fire on the men after they fell to the ground.

Hernandez struck one of the men with his handgun before he walked away and called 911.

In addition to the involuntary manslaughter charge, prosecutors charged Hernandez with one count of armed criminal action.

Hernandez remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center without bond.

