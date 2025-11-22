Man facing felony charges after allegedly threatening driver with knife in road rage incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is facing felony charges after he allegedly threatened a driver with a knife during a road rage incident in Smithville on Wednesday.

At 8:25 a.m., Smithville officers responded to an armed disturbance at a gas station following a road rage incident.

Police said a 51-year-old man from Raytown was taken into custody after reportedly threatening another driver with a knife.

According to police, the suspect was transported to the Clay County Detention Center, where detectives obtained a warrant.

He later posted bond on two Class E felony charges, police said.

"What may start as a minor traffic dispute can quickly escalate into a dangerous situation," Smithville police wrote in a Facebook post Saturday morning. "Never confront another driver. If someone follows you, stay on the line with dispatch (816-858-3521) and provide updated locations so officers can respond safely."

