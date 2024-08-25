Man fatally shot near 8200 block of Holmes in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide near the 8200 block of Holmes.

Officers were called around 1:45 a.m. Sunday to the 8200 block of Kenwood on reports of gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived and began canvassing for victims, a man suffering from gunshot wounds was located inside a vehicle in the 8200 block of Holmes.

Emergency responders declared the man dead at the scene, per KCPD.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 816-234-5043. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 816-474-8477.

