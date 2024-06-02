Man fatally shot Sunday near intersection of 9th, Van Brunt in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was fatally shot Sunday at the intersection of E. 9th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCMO police responded to the scene around 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, a man with gunshot wounds was located unresponsive on a sidewalk.

Despite attempting life-saving measures, emergency crews pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

No suspect is in custody, per police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous tips line at 816-474-8477.

