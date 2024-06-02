Watch Now
Man fatally shot Sunday near intersection of 9th, Van Brunt in KCMO

Posted at 4:28 PM, Jun 02, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was fatally shot Sunday at the intersection of E. 9th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCMO police responded to the scene around 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, a man with gunshot wounds was located unresponsive on a sidewalk.

Despite attempting life-saving measures, emergency crews pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

No suspect is in custody, per police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous tips line at 816-474-8477.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

