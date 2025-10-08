Man finds grenade behind drywall while remodeling Lawrence home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man reached out to the Lawrence Police Department for help Wednesday after he found a grenade behind some drywall while remodeling a house.

Police said the man called dispatchers from the 900 block of Iowa Street with the grenade in his truck.

Officers responded to the area at about 1:30 p.m.

Authorities then cleared the area around the truck and stood by until bomb experts arrived.

The Leavenworth bomb team later obtained the grenade and will properly dispose of it.

The device appears to be a type of grenade that expels gas and rubber balls, according to police.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.