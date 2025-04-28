Man found dead in apparent shooting Sunday in east Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are searching for a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting early Sunday night.

A police spokesperson said first responders were called around 5:45 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 8500 block of Sni-A-Bar Road.

The spokesperson said a male victim and a suspect were involved in an incident outside of a home in the area when the suspect opened fire.

The victim was found by paramedics on the scene. He was declared deceased.

Police say the suspect left the scene in an unknown direction.

