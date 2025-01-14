Man found dead in car in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say one man is dead in an early morning homicide in Kansas City.

Just after 12:15 a.m., officers were patrolling the area of 30th Street and Indiana when they found a vehicle stopped in the roadway facing oncoming traffic.

Officers stopped to check the vehicle and found a man inside suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

EMS was called to the scene and declared the man dead.

Police say they are working to determine what led to the shooting and are working to identify a possible person of interest.

No one is in custody at this time.

