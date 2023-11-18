Man found dead in front yard after shooting Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a homicide early Saturday morning in the 1800 block of Mercier Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCPD officers responded to a residence just before 2 a.m. Saturday on a reported shooting and found a man in the front yard who had suffered injuries from gunfire.

Police say the man was unresponsive and officers attempted life-saving measures until EMS arrived to the area.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police do not have any information on suspects at this time.

Investigators are processing evidence and canvassing for witnesses as they work to learn what led to the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Information submitted to the TIPS hotline could be eligible for an award up to $25,000.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.