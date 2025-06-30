Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man found dead in Kansas City, Kansas, parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Workers in the area of 7th Street and Nebraska Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, discovered a man dead in the parking lot early Monday morning.

Shortly after 7 a.m., workers found the man, who apparently suffered blunt force trauma to his head, investigators said.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

