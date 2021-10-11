Man found dead inside KCK home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a homicide.
Police say they responded to a shots fired call in the 4000 block of South Thompson Street about midnight.
They found a man inside the home who had been shot and killed.
The shooting is under investigation.
No suspect information was released.
