Man found dead Monday night in pond in south Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was found dead Monday night in a pond behind a residence in Overland Park, according to a Overland Park Fire Department spokesman.

Rescue crews and police were called about 9:30 p.m. to the 19300 block of Flint Street.

No word on the circumstances surrounding the victim's death.

His name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

